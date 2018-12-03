Wintery Conditions Cause Three Accidents in Vernon County Including one in Hillsboro

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a single vehicle accident on December 2, 2018. The accident occurred at approximately 2:09 AM on County Road WW near Cepek Road near Hillsboro, WI in the Town of Hillsboro.

Charles A. Koleda, age 38 of rural Hillsboro was traveling westbound on County Road WW when he lost control of his vehicle because of road conditions. Sliding off the roadway and coming to rest in the ditch. Charles was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Another accident involved a single vehicle rollover on December 1, 2018. The accident occurred at approximately 9:08 PM on State Highway 27 near Tainter Hollow Road east of Desoto, WI in the Town of Franklin.

Kelly A. Niemyjski, age 58 and Stanley K. Niemyjski, age 63 of Viroqua, WI were traveling north when Kelly lost control of her vehicle because of icy road conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch and overturned.

Both occupants went to Vernon Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, with minor injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Viroqua Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

A 3rd accident involved a single vehicle roll over on State Highway 56 near Mound Ridge Rd. in the Town of Genoa. On December 1, 2018 at 12:32pm, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle roll over. 83 year old Ronald Dahl from rural Viroqua was traveling east on State Highway 56 when his 2002 Mercury Mountaineer began sliding on the slush covered road leaving the roadway, traveling over a guardrail and rolling over twice, before coming to rest on its roof. Dahl and his passenger, 82 year old, Marilyn Dahl were extricated from the vehicle by Genoa Fire and Rescue using the Jaws of Life.

Assisting at the scene were the Genoa Fire, Genoa First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.