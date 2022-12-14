Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes…
Two people shot in downtown Milwaukee, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 5:10 AM
Two people were transported to the hospital from Police District 1 station in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, the fire department said.
Whitewater family joins Bidens at White House as same-sex marriage bill signed into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 1:07 AM
A Wisconsin couple and their children stood at the front of a crowd of thousands at the White House when President Joe Biden signed into federal law landmark legislation codifying same-sex and interr…
Oconto Unified School District gets $20,000 technology upgrade from Packers, UScellular
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2022 at 12:31 AM
A celebration with a former Packer marked the district receiving a $20,000 technology makeover via the Leap for Learning program.
L-C School District throws a Christmas party for local senior citizens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM
The annual party hadn't been held for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobart officials expect full return to work for officer Schroeder, accidentally shot by a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM
Officer Samuel Schroeder was wounded when his service pistol fired. Its manufacturer is facing numerous lawsuits alleging unintended discharges.
Reynolds, David W. Age 64 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM
Foxconn says it now employs more than 1,000 people in Wisconsin. What are they doing?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Foxconn has gotten $37.4 million to date for meeting job and investment benchmarks outlined in a state contract revised by the Evers administration.
Talon Tuesdays 12-13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation funds more than $100,000 in equipment needs in 2022
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM
