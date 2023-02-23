Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
Dangerous winter weather is ravaging the nation from California through the northern Plains. The storms have trapped drivers on icy roads, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and grounded hundreds of flights. For the first time since 1989, the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin youths: More mental illness, more intense behavior, more suicide attempts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Mental health providers are stretched too thin, or leaving the field entirely, at a time when children need help more than ever.
Turnout for the Supreme Court primary election set a record. Here's what we know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM
More than 960,000 votes were cast Tuesday, a 36% increase from the last record set in 2020 when about 705,000 people voted in a Supreme Court primary.
Beer and booze delivered to your home? It's possible under a new bill in the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM
A bipartisan bill would allow customers to order alcohol for delivery or curbside pick-up from licensed retailers if approved.
U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher, back from under-the-radar trip to Taiwan, emphasizes calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM
The four-day trip was the first to Taiwan for Gallagher, who leads a congressional committee to investigate the Chinese Communist Party's influence.
Conservatives call for unity to take on a motivated liberal electorate in the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Republicans call for unity after the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary saw a strong night for liberal-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz.
Give BIG Green Bay reaches new record, raising over $2.4 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Housing, supporting disabilities, food security and brain improvement score big with donors in Brown County and beyond
Are you as smart as a sturgeon spearer? OK with using cameras? DNR survey offers answers
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM
A 2022 DNR sturgeon spearing survey shows how well Lake Winnebago system spearers know their sturgeon, plus increasing support for underwater cameras.
Craft beer, wine and food help local Lions Clubs at Kewaunee County brewfest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM
More than 200 beers and 75 wines can be sampled at Roar Off the Shore, the biggest annual fundraiser for the Dyckesville and Kewaunee Lions Clubs.
Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly advance in high stakes, high-spending Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2023 at 2:10 AM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly will face each other in April for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
