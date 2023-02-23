Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains

Dangerous winter weather is ravaging the nation from California through the northern Plains. The storms have trapped drivers on icy roads, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and grounded hundreds of flights. For the first time since 1989, the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.