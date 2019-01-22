Winter storm to drop up to a foot of snow on parts of Wisconsin

Parts of Wisconsin may be getting more snow than expected as a winter storm shifted overnight. National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Kurimski says heavy wet snow is set to blanket south central and south east Wisconsin. “It’s really hard to pinpoint where these bands will set up, but where they are you’ll get heavier snow […]

