Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck
A late-winter blizzard settled over the upper Midwest on Saturday, shutting down roads and adding to one of the snowiest seasons in recent decades. Bismarck, North Dakota, received nearly 6 inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday morning, and…
Wisconsin to see snow this weekend with a hazardous weather outlook for the Fox Valley...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM
The new weather event will cause periods of light and moderate snow from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning.
Cook, Deren L. Age 55
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM
McMillan, Virginia (Ginny) Marlene, Age 85 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Green Bay man sentenced for using postal service to distribute methamphetamine
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM
Michael Chapman, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
Young voters can help Democrats. Will enough of them cast ballots in Wisconsin Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
At one UW-Madison voting ward, ten times the number of students voted than is typical for a spring primary election.
Shawano police cleared of any wrongdoing by DA in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Lucas...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 2:39 AM
Lucas Christenson, 46, was shot and killed by Shawano police last year. A district attorney has cleared police of any wrongdoing.
Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years for using the U.S. Postal system to mail...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 2:13 AM
Michael Chapman, 32, traveled to California last year to obtain methamphetamine and then used the U.S. Postal system to mail the packages.
With pandemic emergency ending, 300,000 Wisconsin residents could lose Medicaid coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 1:38 AM
Automatic Medicaid renewal is ending. Health officials are telling recipients to watch for information on how to go through the renewal process.
What would Gov. Evers' proposed $500 million for mental health accomplish? Here are three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM
Since he declared 2023 'The Year of Mental Health,' Gov. Tony Evers seeks to distribute $500 million in mental health services across the state.
