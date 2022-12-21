Winter Storm on its Way Across Wisconsin

Juneau County is under a WINTER STORM WARNING effective Wed., Dec. 21 at 6 pm through Sat., Dec. 24 at 6 am.

Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

Life-threatening wind chills are expected Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero Thursday night through Friday.

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Source: WRJC.com







