Winter Storm Expected To Hit Area Tuesday into Wednesday
A winter Storm is expected to Bring Several Inches of Snow Tuesday into Wednesday… .Widespread snow will impact the region from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heaviest Tuesday night with potential for a period of light freezing drizzle as snow begins to taper off early Wednesday morning. The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected to lay out from northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for potential snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and a light glaze of ice. However, any further fluctuation in storm track will result in a shift in the placement of this axis of heavier snow, so continue to monitor the latest forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with several inches of snow accumulation expected. Hazardous travel is expected across the region with impacts to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Source: WRJC.com
Man involved in Green Bay police standoff, shot at officers Sunday to face multiple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 7:15 PM
Tou Vang is expected to be formally charged in court Monday afternoon.
Hicks, William E. Age 76 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM
De Pere bar and grill gets financial support, national attention via Barstool Sports...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 6:50 PM
The Abbey Bar & Grill, in De Pere, got a boost from Barstool Sports fans and followers when the popular website selected The Abbey to benefit from its Barstool Fund. The fund's aim is to raise money for neighborhood bars and restaurants. […]
Mariette County couple discovers body of missing man during walk in the woods
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Marinette County authorities identified the remains as those of Benjamin D. Bodwin, who had been missing since August 2018.
Missing Adams County Woman Found Dead
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Vlasak, Jane E. Age 92 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM
Wippich, Roger Ernst Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM
Smith, George B. Age 91 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM
