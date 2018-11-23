Winter Storm Could Slow Travelers Heading Home From The Holiday

The National Weather Service reports there is a potential for a strong winter storm by Saturday, complicating travel plans for thousands of drivers and air passengers in Wisconsin. Precipitation will start as light rain, then change into snow as the weekend progresses. The sun will peek out in some areas Saturday afternoon, then snow re-develops early Sunday, with accumulations of one-to-four inches possible in southern Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com





