Winter storm causes rescheduling of NBA and college games across the South
The NBA and multiple college basketball conferences postponed games in response to winter weather that broke snowfall records in some southern states and coated others with a mix of snow and ice. Wednesday night’s NBA contest between the Milwaukee Bucks…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Study committee will recommend formation of permanent committee on AI
by bhague@wrn.com on January 22, 2025 at 5:04 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague interviewed state Senator Julian Bradley (R- New Berlin) who chaired the Legislative Study Committee on Artificial Intelligence,
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former Thiensville teacher charged with child sex crimes (PORT WASHINGTON) Child sex crime charges against a former Thiensville school teacher. After a months-long investigation, 36-year-old Daniel Rick was charged in Ozaukee County Court with Child […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 22, 2025 at 11:34 AM
CC Sabathia is a first ballot hall-of-famer – Marquette bounced back with a Big East win, but the Badgers were upset by UCLA in Big Ten play – Two Packers made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Aspirus announces hospital expansion (WAUSAU) Aspirus Health Care announces a $227 million hospital expansion in Wausau that will add more than 60 immediate care and observation beds along with expanded surgical and diagnostic space. In a prepared […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 21, 2025 at 8:24 AM
Pocan says Dems will fight for gender equality, USPS (MADISON) Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan will be fighting for equal protections for L G B T Q Wisconsinites. Speaking on Monday, the Madison Democrat says he’s heard concerns from […]
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
-
Climate change question at Milwaukee debate shows concerns among young conservatives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM
Members of a group that mobilizes young conservatives cheer the chance to quiz Republican presidential candidates on climate change.
-
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is stepping down. What he's learned in 17 years on the job
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM
Joe Gow, who started the job in 2007, plans to transition to a faculty role and teach communication studies.
-
Wisconsin taxpayers on the hook for up to $2 million in legal fees to defend GOP-drawn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The total cost could grow under provisions in contracts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu signed this month.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.