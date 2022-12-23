Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country. The storm has downed power lines, littered highways with…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
14-year-old from Suamico dies of influenza, becoming Wisconsin's second pediatric flu...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM
Ava Rae Schmidt was a straight-A student at Bay Port High School who loved dancing, shopping, painting and animals.
-
Green Bay Metro Transit Board replaces latest daily bus runs with 'GBM on Demand'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM
"Microtransit" buses available for booking by app or phone will operate later into weekday and Saturday evenings as schedule routes end earlier.
-
University of Wisconsin System spent $240K of federal COVID-19 relief money on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM
The misspent funds represent less than 1% of the $564 million that the UW System received in federal money during the pandemic.
-
Motorists advised to avoid 'treacherous' Butte des Morts causeway on Interstate 41 in...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on December 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Blowing snow and high winds are causing hazardous conditions. The sheriff's office suggests using State 76 or U.S. 45 through Oshkosh as a detour.
-
Political polarization. Culture wars. Road rage. We're an angrier society. What can be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM
While there's no 'anger thermometer,' researchers agree we are becoming angrier more often, and expressing it in harmful ways.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't approve any changes to abortion law, citing legal effort to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for legislative action to add exceptions to the state's 1849 abortion law, but Evers wants to try to overturn it altogether.
-
Robin Vos calls state's economic development agency an 'abject failure,' says large...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lashed out at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the job agency created by Republicans under Gov. Scott Walker.
-
'These guys are up to no good': Wisconsin fake elector fretted plan would 'fail miserably'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM
The Jan. 6 Select Committee report says Andrew Hitt, the former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, worried fake elector campaign would flop.
-
Need a hot meal? Warm clothing? A big hug? Green Bay's 'Granny' leads with her heart.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM
At 66, Yvonne Lawson has mothered, grandmothered and great-grandmothered countless people, whether or not they're blood.
