WINTER PARKING REGULATIONS & SIDEWALK & DRIVEWAY CLEARING REMINDER

Please take note of the regulations detailed below as we enter winter weather season, and thanks for your cooperation!

Parking December 1 thru April 1, between 2am and 7am, vehicles shall park on the odd-numbered side of the street on the odd-numbered days and on the even-numbered side of the street on even numbered days, on streets where parking is allowed. Disabled vehicles must be reported to the Police Dept. and be removed within 18 hours. Vehicle owner is responsible for all penalties and costs associated with violations (City Ord. 32-122).

Sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after each snowfall. Property owner is responsible for all costs associated with correction of violations (City Ord. 32-5).

Snow from private drives, walks, and/or parking lots may not be pushed, plowed or otherwise deposited in the City street right-of-way (City Ord. 32-10).

