Winter Games held at Packers' Titletown District
The Titletown Winter Games presented by U.S. Venture were held Feb. 19-20, 2022, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
Suring High School parents hire civil rights attorney over strip search of students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Madison attorney Jeff Olson is working with several families who say school administrators violated their kids' rights in their searches.
-
Packers Foundation has given $1.25 million in matching funds since Give BIG Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Green Bay Packers Foundation matches donations from the Packers and others. Every dollar you give Feb. 23-24 goes further for local nonprofits.
-
Local Prep scores from Friday 2/18
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2022 at 12:11 AM
-
Ron Johnson reinforces his position on blocking President Biden's nomination of William...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM
Without Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson returning what's known as a blue slip, Judge William Pocan's prospects of gaining confirmation appear slim.
-
National Weather Service warns of bitter cold temperatures and blowing winds overnight
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2022 at 3:04 AM
Wind chill in parts of central and northeastern Wisconsin may reach as low as minus 30.
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek to jail more officials as part of their review of the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 1:16 AM
Assembly Republicans sought to jail the chairwoman of the state Elections Commission, Racine's mayor and others as part of their election review.
-
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Some doctors claim it's over, while others say it's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Doctors now believe the omicron variant that blanketed the United States is receding, signaling a major shift in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
33-year-old man taken into custody in connection with Interstate 41 shooting
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM
A woman was traveling northbound on I-41 around 7:15 a.m. Friday when someone shot at her vehicle several times.
