Winter Driving Reminders from Local Sheriff’s Departments
Local Sheriffs Departments would like to remind drivers to use extreme caution when driving in winter conditions, with the snow season being right around the corner, During the cold weather months, drivers should follow precautions that will protect them and others on the road. Also, driving during severe winter storms is discouraged and motorists are advised to wait until conditions improve. Sheriff Spears would like all motorists to know the following winter driving tips to minimize the dangers of winter driving, they include:
- Follow state law and remember to wear your seat belt
- Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions
Reduce your speed
- Exercise caution on bridge decks as they are often slippery and ice can build up quickly
- Brake early to anticipate slippery conditions
- As required by law, remember to remain at least 200 feet from snowplows
More Safe Winter Driving Tips
- Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.
- Pay attention.
- Leave plenty of room for stopping.
- Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.
- Know the current road conditions.
View winter road conditions. (www.511wi.gov)
- Use brakes carefully.
- Watch for slippery bridge decks. (Black ice)
- Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions.
- Don’t get overconfident in your 4×4 vehicle.
- Do not pump anti-lock brakes.
- Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.
- Remember that trucks are heavier than cars.
- Go slow!
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
