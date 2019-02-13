Winter Driving Conditions Cause 3 Car Accident in Monroe County
Monroe County Sheriff, Wesley D. Revels, reports the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at approximately 11:45 am about a three vehicle crash on STH 131 at Interstate 90 just south of Tomah.
Florence Krause (88) of Tomah was operating her 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 131 when she lost control of her vehicle on the slippery, snow covered road. Krause’s vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by Mark Migala (57) of Tomah. Krause’s vehicle then spun around and was struck again by a 2013 Ford F150, driven by Gerald D Fushianes (62) of Tomah.
Krause was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the use of the Jaws of Life. Both Krause and Migala sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to Tomah Memorial Hospital. The southbound lane on the bridge was shut down for nearly an hour.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, and Oakdale First Responders.
The matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Clayton girl’s medical condition hasn’t kept her from walking, starting school4 hours ago
- WSP Trooper Injured Near Oakdale While Directing Traffic At Accident Scene4 hours ago
- Adams County Looking for Help Locating Wanted Man4 hours ago
- Winter Driving Conditions Cause 3 Car Accident in Monroe County4 hours ago
- Police: Woman held at gunpoint in Rhinelander hotel escaped by hitting captor with liquor ...4 hours ago
- 'Active weather pattern' that we're all sick and tired of could last weeks ...5 hours ago
- Riesterer & Schnell Acquires Caroline Implement9 hours ago
- Rep. Novak to Chair New Water Quality Task Force9 hours ago
- Use Caution When Dealing with Snow on Farm Buildings9 hours ago
- Badgers miss chance to draw closer in title hunt (AUDIO)14 hours ago
- Assembly Black History Month resolution deletes Kaepernick17 hours ago
- Assembly passes GOP tax break bill18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.