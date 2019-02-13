Winter Driving Conditions Cause 3 Car Accident in Monroe County

Monroe County Sheriff, Wesley D. Revels, reports the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at approximately 11:45 am about a three vehicle crash on STH 131 at Interstate 90 just south of Tomah.

Florence Krause (88) of Tomah was operating her 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 131 when she lost control of her vehicle on the slippery, snow covered road. Krause’s vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by Mark Migala (57) of Tomah. Krause’s vehicle then spun around and was struck again by a 2013 Ford F150, driven by Gerald D Fushianes (62) of Tomah.

Krause was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the use of the Jaws of Life. Both Krause and Migala sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to Tomah Memorial Hospital. The southbound lane on the bridge was shut down for nearly an hour.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, and Oakdale First Responders.

The matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





