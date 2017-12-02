Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lawyer: Ethics Committee agrees to subpoena Conyers accuser9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game10 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game10 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game10 hours ago
- Police search for missing Lincoln Co. teen11 hours ago
- Ashland County community holds walk for teen who died in officer-involved shooting13 hours ago
- TJ Walker Allied Arts program set to perform Shrek the Musical Jr.16 hours ago
- Local “Cold War” veteran publishes new book about his experiences17 hours ago
- Sex Trafficking Victim Advocate for Door County shares lessons learned from state conferen...17 hours ago
- A generation of scientists could dwindle if GOP tax reform plan passes, universities warn21 hours ago
- High School Sports Scores from 12/1/171 day ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 12/2/171 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.