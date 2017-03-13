Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “5 Card Cash” game were:
See: LacrosseTribune.com
More News Around The State
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game59 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game1 hour ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game1 hour ago
- No one is hurt, after garage fire in Rib Mountain4 hours ago
- Junction City Hmong family scared to return home after stand-off4 hours ago
- Fire engulfs home in Oneida Co.4 hours ago
- Dairy industry sours on nondairy milk4 hours ago
- Jury selected in Stephanie Low slaying trial5 hours ago
- Marianne Jane Smith6 hours ago
- Door County YMCA Strivers Capture 10 Golds At State Gymnastic Champioinships7 hours ago
- Granato named Big Ten Coach of the Year7 hours ago
- Dozens of teens voted illegally in Wisconsin presidential primary7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.