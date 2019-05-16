Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Reedsburg

The Wisconsin Lottery’s newest lotto game, All or Nothing, sold it’s second $100,000 top prize since the game launched last month. Last night’s drawing produced another $100,000 top prize, this time in Reedsburg.

Viking Village Foods (150 Viking Dr.) in Reedsburg sold the winning ticket. One lucky player matched none of the 11 numbers (2, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, and 21) drawn Tuesday.

Launched April 7, All or Nothing is the state’s first new Lotto game in five years. The unique $2 daily game features a $100,000 top prize for players who match all 11 numbers or none of the 11 numbers. In total, there are eight ways to win a prize. Matching 10 numbers or one number wins $500, matching nine or two numbers wins $40, and matching eight or three numbers wins $4. No prizes are won for matching four, five, six, or seven numbers.

To date, All or Nothing has produced over 100,000 winners, totaling over $1.2 Million in prizes.

Source: WRJC.com





