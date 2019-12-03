Winnebago Mental Health Institute, the state's psychiatric hospital, is short more than 100 staff as it seeks another new director
Though the state budget funded new positions at the troubled mental health facility, many of them have not yet been filled.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Golden Eagles Fall to Bluegolds 48-45 in Season Opener2 hours ago
- Reichoff, Francis “Red” Carl Age 86 of Adams2 hours ago
- Winnebago Mental Health Institute, the state’s psychiatric hospital, is short more t...3 hours ago
- Student, officer injured at Oshkosh West High School as stabbing, shooting rattle communit...4 hours ago
- What is going on? Fears of school shootings hit eight Wisconsin high schools in three days...5 hours ago
- Search Warrant of Elroy Home Turns up Drugs, Cockroaches, and even more Cockroaches9 hours ago
- Officer and student injured in shooting at Oshkosh West High School12 hours ago
- Dr. Cook Named WVMA Veterinarian of the Year18 hours ago
- Congressional Cooperative Business Caucus Gaining Support18 hours ago
- Members Appointed to WFBF’s Young Farmer Committee18 hours ago
- Pocan sees ’75 to 80% chance’ House will move on impeachment before year’s end1 day ago
- Suspect in custody after shots fired at Waukesha South High School1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.