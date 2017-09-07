Winnebago County DA: Deadly force justified in Isaiah Tucker shooting
Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett announced Thursday he will not pursue charges against officers involved in killing an Oshkosh man
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
