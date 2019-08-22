Winnebago County coroner resigns

Winnebago County’s longtime coroner is making it official that he’s resigning at the end of October. Barry Busby sent a letter to Sheriff John Matz, saying that his last day will be on October 31st. He said his retirement date coincides with what would’ve been his late mother’s birthday. Busby spent 22 years in office, […]

