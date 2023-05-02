Winker, Zachary John Age 28 of Mauston

Zachary John Winker Age 28 of Mauston was called home on Thursday April 13th, 2023 after a long fight with depression. Your smile, kind heart, goofy personality, and love are all things that will be missed, greatly, but forever in anyone’s heart that you touched. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing Zach, knew just how big and bright his smile was.

Zachary was born in Mauston on April 27th, 1994 to Jennifer Kaiser, and John Winker and he later got the gift of a sister.

Zachary enjoyed many things growing up, a few of those being football, baseball, and soccer. Zach’s fondest memory was going to Hawaii to play soccer for team USA. More than anything, Zach loved his family, and the time he got to spend with them.

Zach was a lot of things in his 28 years: a brother, a son, and a grandson to his GMA Audrey, and Papa John. He was one of the most kindest, loving, and talented young men you could have ever met.

Zachary is survived by his parents, John (Diane) Winker, Jennifer (Brian) Kaiser, sister Shaye Winker, step siblings, Elyse Simpson, Emily, and Ellen Erickson, Trevor Kaiser, Kamdyn Kaiser, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Zachary is proceeded in death by his “guardian angel” as he would say, Bettie Henline.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Bible Baptist Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Source: WRJC.com







