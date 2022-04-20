Windy conditions, higher temps, possible thunderstorms forecast for Wausau, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc
Following a windy day with possible rain on Wednesday, much of northeastern Wisconsin can expect rain and warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Siegler, Helen M. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Racks up Another 1st Place Finish
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/19
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM
A medical marijuana bill received a Wisconsin Capitol hearing, but it's not going...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM
A public hearing in the Wisconsin State Capitol was held Wednesday on a bill that would create a state-run medical marijuana program.
Brown County leaders acknowledge early COVID-19 slips including for non-English speakers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM
County health officials say some items became "best practices" for multiple counties; acknowledge they could have been quicker to involve translators
Pelicans return to Fox River in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Pelicans have returned to the Fox River in De Pere after leaving for the winter
Austin Straubel airport and Green Bay Metro buses drop mask mandates, a move that worries...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM
A federal judge nixed mask mandates on air travel and public transportation, so local transit followed suit. The decision concerns doctors.
Bellevue garage, house fire causes $200,000 in damages early Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM
At 2:30 a.m. April 20, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire at 3220 Meadow Circle.
