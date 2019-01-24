Wind Chills Could Reach 35 Below Zero in Local Areas

Strong northwest winds will spread across the area today, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times. This is expected to produce considerable blowing and drifting snow in the open country areas of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin, like what is being observed in parts of western Minnesota early this morning. The northwest winds will bring in much colder air as well. By late this afternoon, wind chill values are going to drop to 20 to 30 below zero west of the Mississippi River. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes to exposed skin in these cold conditions. The bitter cold air and wind chills will continue across the entire area tonight and Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero are expected across the entire area between 3 am and 9 am Friday morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below to 35 below zero by late tonight and early Friday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* AFFECTED AREAS: JUNEAU … LA CROSSE … BUFFALO … CRAWFORD … ADAMS … TREMPEALEAU … MONROE … CLARK … RICHLAND … VERNON … JACKSON … TAYLOR

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves.

