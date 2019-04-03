Wilton Native Royall Graduate Appointed to Serve as Secretary of WI Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Wisconsin’s current Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Wilton native to Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Mary Kolar grew up in Wilton and graduated from Royall High School. Growing up Kolar helped her mother who worked numerous jobs at Fort McCoy. After Kolar graduated from Royall she attended the Universities of Stout and La Crosse earning a marketing degree from UWL. She then was commissioned as an officer in the Navy. She served from 1980 to 2008 retiring as a Captain. After retiring she served as President of her Condo association in Madison, served on the Veterans Office Commission, she also served as Vice President of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Board of Directors. She says her past experiences qualify her to serve as the Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Veterans Affairs.

Source: WRJC.com





