Wilton Man Found With 54grams of Marijuana in His Vehicle 

A 34 year old Wilton man is facing a charge of Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver after a traffic stop in Wilton back in April. Authorities pulled over Christopher Ripp because he did not have a front license plate. Ripp appeared nervous during the traffic stop according to authorities. Authorities suspected drugs in the vehicle and brought out the k-9 unit. The k-9 unit issued a positive alert of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up 54grams of marijuana, a digital weigh scale with marijuana residue and rolling papers.

Source: WRJC.com





