Wilton Man Facing Multiple Charges after Trying to Run Vehicle Off the Road

A Wilton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to run someone off the road on March 23rd. A female victim said she was hiding from 25 year old Brian Day in a Wilton Laundromat. She eventually tried to cross the street but was approached aggressively by Day, causing her to hide behind a snowbank. According to the complaint the woman had fled to the laundromat because Day had thrown a shot glass striking her in the head. The victim eventually was picked up by a friend but Day attempted to stop the vehicle several times. The driver was finally able to escape Day. Brian Day is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





