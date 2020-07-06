Wilson, William Ezra age 90 of King

William Ezra Wilson, age 90, of King, Wisconsin died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin.

A memorial gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship,

Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery, Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.