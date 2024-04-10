Willison, Dora Rae Age 76 of Nekoosa

Dora Rae Willison, age 76, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin following a sudden illness.

A Celebration of Dora’s Life will be held from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Ranks Bar in Adams, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Dora was born October 21, 1947 in Adams, Wisconsin to Willard and Daphene Johnson. She married Steven Roy Willison on June 6, 1968.

Dora enjoyed taking in the beauty of nature, especially bird watching. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Daphene; husband, Steven;

Survivors include her son, Willard (Michelle) Willison of Adams, WI; daughter, Stacey Mitchell of Nekoosa, WI; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two sisters. Dora is further survived by other relatives and many good friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







