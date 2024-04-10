Willison, Dora Rae Age 76 of Nekoosa
Dora Rae Willison, age 76, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin following a sudden illness.
A Celebration of Dora’s Life will be held from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Ranks Bar in Adams, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.
Dora was born October 21, 1947 in Adams, Wisconsin to Willard and Daphene Johnson. She married Steven Roy Willison on June 6, 1968.
Dora enjoyed taking in the beauty of nature, especially bird watching. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Daphene; husband, Steven;
Survivors include her son, Willard (Michelle) Willison of Adams, WI; daughter, Stacey Mitchell of Nekoosa, WI; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two sisters. Dora is further survived by other relatives and many good friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 7:06 PM
-
Wilke Receives Award for Mauston Living Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 6:40 PM
-
Wilke Receives Award for Mauston Living Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 6:37 PM
-
Willison, Dora Rae Age 76 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 6:12 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 3:09 PM
-
New Lisbon Opens Up Outdoor Track Season with Success
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 3:07 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-10-24
by Bob Hague on April 10, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Miu takes stand in Apple River stabbing trial (HUDSON) On day 7 of his trial, the Minnesota man charged in a fatal stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin two years ago took the stand on Tuesday in Hudson. 54-year-old Nicolae Miu faced […]
-
Mauston Common Council Meeting 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 1:05 AM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-9-24
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2024 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin DHS ends low-cost/no-cost COVID treatment program (MADISON) Wisconsin is ending one of its last COVID health programs. Wisconsin’s Department of Health says the COVID telehealth program will end on Wednesday. The program initially […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.