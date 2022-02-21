Williams, Lawrence L. “Larry” Age 62 of Adams

Lawrence L. Williams “Larry”, age 62, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran

Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Larry was born January 16, 1960, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Franklin and Verna (Pedersen) Williams. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1978. Larry married Rebecca A. Dye on July 12, 1986, in Arkdale. He was most recently employed at WestRock in Adams.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping & cooking over the open fire, cooking on the grill, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, archery, horseshoes, pool league, the Brewers, shooting black powder guns, listening to classic country music & Pink Floyd. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family & grandchildren and giving the grandkids wagon rides with the lawnmower. He was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Roche-a-Cri Bowmans Club.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Franklin & Verna, grandson: Jonathan Jr., and brothers: Randal & Ronald.

Survivors include his wife Rebecca, sons: Jonathan (Tina) of Arkdale & Alexander (Adrienne) of Arkdale; grandchildren: Christian, Kasondra, Katelyn & Franklin; sister: Teresa of Madison; brother: Dan (Sandy) of Friendship, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

