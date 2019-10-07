Williams, Dale Age 71 of Ontario

Dale Williams, age 71, of Ontario passed away at his home October 4th 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10:30am at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Home Cemetery, Ontario, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 4:00pm and concluding with visitation at 7:00pm at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Ontario. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30am until the time of service. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





