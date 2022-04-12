Williams, Clayton Age 90 of Adams

Clayton Williams, age 90, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, April 03, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services were held at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home this past Friday, April 8th, 2022. Father David Bruener will officiated. Interment was at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Clayton was born December 11, 1931 in Necedah, Wisconsin to Kenneth Earl and Blossom Williams. He grew up on the family farm in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Clayton graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951. He worked in Kenosha before coming back to work for PreWay in Wisconsin Rapids. Clayton married Helen Jane Hoks on January 03, 1953 in Adams, Wisconsin. Together, they raised three children. He started to work for Chicago-NorthWestern Railroad in 1957. Clayton retired from the railroad in November of 1993 as a Conductor.

He then worked for A-F Motors, transporting cars to and from where they were needed.

Clayton served on the Adams-Friendship School Board and was a member of the A-F Lions Club.

Clayton enjoyed pitching horseshoes in the summer, was a very good bowler and was in a Bowling League for many years. He especially enjoyed spending time at the local establishments where he could socialize with his friends and family. Clayton also loved watching his grandson, Kameron play golf and his pursuit of joining the PGA.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Blossom; brothers: Keith and Duane; cousins: Franklin Williams, Shirley Smedbron, Audrey Kosobud, and Virgil Jameson; and nephews: Kenneth and Andy Williams.

Survivors:

Wife: Helen Williams of Adams, WI

Daughter: Kathy Williams of Frienship, WI

Daughter: Connie Williams of San Diego, CA

Son: Bart (Carrie) Williams of Hoschton, GA

Grandson: Kameron Williams of Hoschton, GA

Niece: Judy (Richard) Thomas of Kenosha, WI

Niece: Linda Prespko of Kenosha, WI

Cousin: Dennis (Patty) Jameson of Baraboo, WI

Cousin: Nadine Reed of Winnetka, CA

Further survived by other relatives and many good friends.

Thanks for your lifetime of love and memories.

