Williams (Carter), Barbara Illene Age 95 of Reedsburg

Barbara Illene (Carter) Williams, age 95, of Reedsburg, WI and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Reedsburg. 
 
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Necedah United Methodist Church, 605 N. Harvey Street, Necedah, WI, 54646. Pastor Roberta Nowicki will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on January 21st at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com



