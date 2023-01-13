William Barclay – Comparison between spending in New York and California is missing context
California has twice the population of New York, but spends $260 billion, while New York spends $220 billion.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Senate leader puts forward a 3.25% flat tax proposal, a dramatic overhaul of Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM
The legislation is all but certain to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he opposes substantial tax cuts for the state's wealthiest residents.
-
WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM
WWE superstar Braun Strowman teamed up with the Packers to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday on "SmackDown" at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
-
Former Juneau County Deputy Accused of Providing “False” Pills in Exchange for...
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM
-
Jim Hetzel to perform at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM
-
LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM
The Wisconsin State Senate’s Republican leader has released his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 […]
-
Businesses can give employees free child care through statewide Partner Up grant
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM
The Department of Children and Families grant has helped over 200 businesses secure free or reduced price child care for their employees.
-
Fact check: Walker on track but misses nuance in claim on elections, abortion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Former Gov. Scott Walker says "Every pro-life Governor up for election in November won – by a large margin."
-
Baldwin highlights approval for new Great Lakes ice breaker
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. The Wisconsin Democrat was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. The […]
-
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash wants case moved to juvenile court
by WRN Contributor on January 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM
A 15-year-old girl charged in a fatal high-speed traffic crash in Green Bay has been ordered to stand trial in Brown County Court. Defense attorneys for Sienna Pecore are now asking that her case be moved to juvenile court before an arraignment is […]
