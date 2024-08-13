Will the attacks on Walz's military service stick like they did to Kerry 20 years ago?
To some Democratic Party strategists, last week felt like déjà vu. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was aggressively questioning aspects of the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s military service — attacks that were reminiscent of charges leveled two decades earlier on Sen.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2024 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers drop their series opener against the Dodgers – the Packers and Badgers both return to fall camp workouts
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 13, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Tuesday is Wisconsin Partisan Primary (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters head to the polls for the partisan primary on Tuesday. Something to keep in mind, from state Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Because this is a partisan primary, voters need to […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 12, 2024 at 8:41 PM
The Brewers start a series that we may see again in October, the Badgers have a new starting quarterback, and the Packers reflect on their preseason win at Cleveland.
Volden, Bruce E. Age 73 of Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM
Edwards, Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:21 PM
Watson, Robert J. “Bob” Age 73 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:09 PM
Bloomer, Michael G Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Janesville man taken into custody after standoff (JANESVILLE) A Janesville man is in custody following a Sunday standoff. Police report that 37-year-old Patrick E. McConnell had an active arrest warrant out of Milwaukee. He had was located at a […]
