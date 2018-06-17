Will Supreme Court uphold or toss out Wisconsin's redistricting plan Monday?
With the huge electoral implications, the U.S. Supreme Court is about to rule on a landmark redistricting case involving Wisconsin's GOP-friendly legislative map.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
