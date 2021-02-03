WILL sues DNR to demand Wisconsin winter wolf hunt

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources. WILL deputy counsel Anthony LoCoco said the agency needs to hold a gray wolf hunting or trapping season this winter. “The Wisconsin DNR does not have the discretion to determine whether to follow state law when it […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.