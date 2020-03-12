WILL asks Supreme Court to expedite consideration of voter purge case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been asked to overturn an appeals court ruling on the voter purge. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the high court to expedite its consideration of the case so it could be resolved before the November presidential election. The appeals court ruling stopped the purging of more […]

