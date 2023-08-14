Wildfires in Maui are among the deadliest in US history. These are the other fires atop the list
Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 96 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Emergency management officials say the death toll is expected to rise as search crews continue making…
In a summer of historic wildfires, the Peshtigo Fire remains deadliest in U.S. history
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM
The town was virtually wiped out in the immediate aftermath of the 1871 fire, which destroyed 400 square miles of land.
Public support for child care providers is another partisan divide in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM
A Wisconsin child care advocate says public funding called for by Governor Tony Evers is essential. The Democratic governor included funding for child care providers as part of a special session bill he wants the Wisconsin Legislature to consider […]
Road leading to Whitefish Dunes and Cave Point parks in Door County to undergo work
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM
The work is expected to last about a month on the main road to two popular parks on the Peninsula, but delays should be minor.
Mile Bluff Will Have Beef Give Away In Elroy August 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Wisconsin's legislative session: Republicans could attempt veto overrides when...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature is in session debating public safety, abortion access, marijuana, the state budget and more. Here are the latest updates.
Dziewior, Frederick James Age 12 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM
HS Football Preview – 2023 Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM
Baumel, Victor Charles Age 90 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Kouba, Emil Age 93 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM
