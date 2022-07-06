Wildes Strong Performance Not Enough as Tomah Legion Falls to Whitehall 2-0

The Tomah American Legion Team featuring Scenic Bluffs players fell to Whitehall 2-0 Tuesday night. Franklin Wildes gave Tomah a chance to win the game pitching 6 2/3 innings giving up only 1 earned run on 6 hits. Wildes struck out 12 while walking only 1 batter. Whitehall’s pitching and defense suffocated Tomah hitters however as they held on for the victory. Tomah got 2 of their 3 hits from Stephen Daley, Tomah’s lone other hit came off the bat of New Lisbons Gabe Peterson.

