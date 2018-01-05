Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Russian man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh last month donated his organs — and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney gave an emotional thank-you to the man’s widow.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
