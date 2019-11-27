Widespread power outages from storms could continue through Friday as lines down, roads impassable
The winter storm that rolled through Wisconsin on Wednesday downed power lines across the state. Utilities told customers they might be without power through Thanksgiving.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
