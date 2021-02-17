WIAC to proceed with spring sports season

Spring sport athletes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) finally received the good news they were waiting for. The conference announced on Wednesday that spring sports competition will go on as scheduled for the 2021 spring semester. The return-to-play includes the conference sports of baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, […]

