WIAC College Basketball Scores & Local Alumni Round Up
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The WIAC opened up its season after a long delay Wednesday night scores from the WIAC.
Mens Basketball
UW-La Crosse 62 UW-Eau Claire 43 (Maustons Cade Hall had 0points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes of play for UW-Eau Claire, Reedsburgs Will Fuhrmann had 2points in 5minutes for UW-La Crosse)
UW-Platteville 88 UW-Oshkosh 75 (Wisconsin Dells Sam Millard did not play for the Pioneers)
UW-River Falls 82 UW-Stout 77
UW-Stevens Point 70 UW-Whitewater 68
Women’s Basketball
UW-Eau Claire 76 UW-La Crosse 58
UW-Platteville 74 UW-Oshkosh 68 (Reedsburg’s Ava Douglas 2points in 8minutes for Oshkosh)
UW-Stout 84 UW-River Falls 77
UW-Whitewater 61 UW-Stevens Point 50 (Wisconsin Dells Jamie Pfeiffer 2 points in 18minutes for Stevens Point)
Elsewhere in state college mens basketball The Carroll Pioneers are off to a tough 0-2 start but their leading scorer is former Mauston Golden Eagle Tarren Hall with 20ppg.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Evers letter to leadership calls for immediate action to fix UI system
by Bob Hague on February 4, 2021 at 5:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers says he doesn’t care who gets credit, for fixing the state’s unemployment insurance system. Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have insisted that the Democratic governor has all the necessary authority and […]
-
GOP lawmakers try again to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM
Lawmakers will vote on a new measure to end Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order after putting the brakes on earlier legislation that had unintended consequences.
-
Two local businesses welcome new owners: Alpha Delights and Moe's | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM
Two Brown County businesses have new owners who are taking on new career challenges but limiting changes to small tweaks for now.
-
Why does Wisconsin have unused COVID vaccine? There's not a simple answer.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM
As of Monday, Wisconsin has administered roughly 65% of the doses it has been distributed.
-
Sorry, kids! COVID-19, 'virtual learning' threaten to put an end to snow days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM
Some districts have replaced "the magic" of an unscheduled day off with online classes. Educators are divided on whether that's the best thing.
-
WIAC College Basketball Scores & Local Alumni Round Up
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM
-
Lee, Eugene L. “Gene” Age 84 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM
-
Wisconsin House Republicans will have to go on record about Marjory Taylor Greene
by Bob Hague on February 4, 2021 at 1:14 PM
We could know Thursday, how Wisconsin Republicans in Congress feel about controversial colleague Marjory Taylor Greene. The House Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a measure stripping the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments, […]
-
Bucks coast in first meeting with Pacers
by Bill Scott on February 4, 2021 at 6:37 AM
With a six-game road trip on the horizon, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to rest players and coast to victory over division foe Indiana, 130-110 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the fourth quarter, yet […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.