WIAA To Restrict Attendance at Basketball Tournament events

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events this weekend and next weekend. The restriction also includes the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the State Girls […]

Source: WRN.com





