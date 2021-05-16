WIAA State Soccer: Green Bay Notre Dame wins semifinal over Shorewood in overtime 1-0
Green Bay Notre Dame wins WIAA state semifinal over Shorewood 1-0 in overtime in Fond du Lac, Wis.
WIAA State Soccer: Green Bay Notre Dame loses championship game to McFarland 6-1
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 16, 2021 at 2:43 AM
The Green Bay Notre Dame soccer team loses WIAA Division 2 championship game to McFarland 6-1.
Wilson, Judith Ann Age 70 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Juneau County Death Reported in Necedah Wildlife Refuge
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM
UW-Green Bay holds drive-thru graduation for Class of 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2021 at 8:39 PM
UW-Green Bay's 2021 commencement was held as a drive-thru event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Republican-backed effort on redistricting rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM
The GOP request reflected the enormity of the political stakes of the next round of redistricting in a purple state like Wisconsin.
How population growth and decline around Wisconsin are helping to keep the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2021 at 8:13 PM
Some parts of Wisconsin are growing, some parts are shrinking. A look at how these trends have conspired to keep this battleground state on a partisan knife's edge.
The CDC's guidelines on mask wearing have created confusion. Here are answers to 12 of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2021 at 1:36 AM
Where do I need to wear a mask? What about kids? What are businesses doing? Wisconsin health experts answer some big questions.
Ron Johnson and other Republicans ask Gov. Evers to cut unemployment benefits in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Republicans and business groups contend some workers are reluctant to take jobs because of how much they make in benefits and say the situation is hurting the economy.
