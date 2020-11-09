WIAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

The WIAA Football Mini-Playoff brackets have been released with many local teams taking part in the two week mini tournament.

Mauston will be the #3 seed in a Division 3 regional and travel to Lake Mills this Friday to play the #2 Seed L-Cats. The Regional also includes #1 Seed Lakeside Lutheran taking on #4 Seed Madison Edgewood.

Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Dells also are taking part in the mini-playoffs in Division 3. Wisconsin Dells is a #2 seed and will host #3 seed Richland Center. Adams-Friendship is a #4 seed and will travel to #1 Seeded River Valley.

In Division 2 Tomah received a #3 seed and will travel to #2 Seed Baraboo. Onalaska is the #1 seed in that regional and will host #4 seed Portage. Reedsburg opted out of the post season.

In Division 4 Nekoosa is a #2 seed and will host #3 Viroqua. The winner will advance to play either #1 seed Prairie Du Chien or #4 Westby. Wautoma is a number #4 seed they will travel to Watertown to take on #1 Watertown Lutheran Prep with the winner playing either #2 Marshall or #3 New Holstein.

Even if a team loses in Level 1 they are allowed to schedule a game for the 2nd week of the post season if they choose to do so.

Source: WRJC.com







