WIAA Releases Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets
The WIAA has released its Post Season Boys Tournament Bracket. Here is a look at seeds and opponents for local teams.
In Division 2
Tomah is a number 10 seed and will play at #7 New Richmond in a regional quarterfinal game Tuesday February 26th.
In Division 3
Mauston is the number #3 seed and will play the winner of #6 West Salem and #11 Arcadia on Friday March 1st at 7pm in Mauston High School in a regional semi-final matchup.
Wisconsin Dells received the #2 seed and will play the winner of #7 Altoona and #10 Black River Falls on Friday March 1st at 7pm in Wisconsin Dells High School in a regional semi-final matchup.
Adams-Friendship received the #8 seed and will host #9 Viroqua on Tuesday February 26th at 7pm in a regional quarterfinal matchup.
In Division 4
Necedah received the #9 Seed and will play at #8 Spencer in a regional quarterfinal game at 7pm on Tuesday February 26th
Brookwood is the #12 seed and will play Wisconsin Heights the #5 seed on the road Tuesday February 26th at 7pm in a regional quarterfinal game.
In Division 5
New Lisbon received the #3 seed and will host #14 Weston in a regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday February 26th at 7pm.
Hillsboro is the #5 seed and will host the #12 seed Alma-Pepin in a regional quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday February 26th at 7pm.
Royall is the #7 Seed and will host #10 Wonewoc-Center in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday February 26th at 7pm.
Source: WRJC.com
