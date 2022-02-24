WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Girls Basketball Scores from Wednesday 2/23

Division 5

Royall 71 Alma-Pepin 38

Hillsboro 70 Gilmanton 25

Wonewoc-Center 57 New Lisbon 46

Blair-Taylor 71 Brookwood 31

Belmont 79 Weston 12

Division 4

Cuba City 80 Cashton 42

Stratford 56 Necedah 28

Division 3

Adams-Friendship 42 Arcadia 38

Westby 75 Mauston 22

North Fond Du Lac 52 Wautoma 50

Division 2

River Falls 54 Tomah 36

