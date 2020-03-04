WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Boys Basketball Scores from Tuesday 3/3

Division 3

G-E-T 88 Nekoosa 46

Elk Mound 61 Adams-Friendship 54

Division 4

New Glarus 88 Brookwood 46

Belleville 62 Necedah 47

Westfield 72 Montello 54

Division 5

Bangor 89 Granton 25

Plum City/Elmwood 80 New Lisbon 49

Hillsboro 82 Wonewoc-Center 55

Cashton 72 Alma/Pepin 48

Alma-Center Lincoln 71 La Farge 50

Royall 64 Gilmanton 61

Source: WRJC.com





