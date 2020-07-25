WIAA prepares to restart high school sports this fall

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association has approved a two tier schedule to reopen high school sports this season. Low contact and impact sports are set to start in August, with higher contact sports to start in September. WIAA director Dave Anderson says that these openings are dependent on how active COVID-19 is in an area. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.